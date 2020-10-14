Coffee with the Candidates: Elaine Luria, Scott Taylor talk COVID-19 relief bill

Dan Kennedy sat down with Rep. Elaine Luria and her challenger, Scott Taylor, to discuss the several topics important to voters in the 2020 general election.

NORFOLK, Va. — The race between Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D) and her challenger, Scott Taylor (R), is proving especially divisive.

I met with both candidates separately over coffee at COVA Brewing in Norfolk to talk about issues important to voters this election.

In the first part of this three-part series, I asked each one how to target hard-hit Americans best with more COVID-19 relief money.

“I think its vital that we can help these small businesses survive and help them keep the jobs that they’ve created in our communities," Luria said.

She and several of her democratic colleagues were in their party's minority when they voted against the Heroes 2.0 Bill at the start of October.

“My main objection to the Heroes Act, the original one and the 2.0 version, was that it didn’t focus directly on the most essential needs during the pandemic such as helping small businesses, helping with tracing and tracking, helping state and local governments recover from the pandemic. And it wasn’t done in a bipartisan way.”

Taylor said if he were in office, he would've sided with House Republicans while voting against the bill.

“I think we should be helping people, like directly helping them, and leaving out the partisan wish lists from there," said Taylor. “From the CARES Act, there’s actually appropriated funds out there that are not allocated. What’s Congress been doing for months?”

The House's proposed bill totaled $2.2 trillion, while the White House has reportedly countered with a bill worth $1.8 trillion.

And while negotiations seem deadlocked at times, Luria and Taylor agree that now is not the time to be concerned about adding to the nation's deficit.

“I think that in a time of something unprecedented like this, with the global pandemic and the effects its had on the economy, I think we need to do what we need to do to shore up our economy, because if we allow these businesses to close and these jobs to be lost, we’re just going to suffer more down the road," Luria said.