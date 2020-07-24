Complaint filed against judge in Confederate monuments' case

The complaint criticizes the judge for presiding over the statue cases despite living near the monuments.

RICHMOND, Va. — An attorney in Virginia has filed a complaint against a judge who had halted the removal of Confederate statues from Richmond’s Monument Avenue.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Friday that the complaint criticizes the judge for presiding over the statue cases despite living near the monuments.

It also cites a college editorial the judge wrote in 1977 that criticized a voter registration plan and said it would “allow the parasites of this nation to become the dominating force in politics.”

Attorney David Baugh filed his complaint with Virginia’s Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission.