McLEAN, Va. (AP) - Republican congresswoman Barbara Comstock says Senate Democrats have abused the confirmation process by withholding sex-assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh until the last minute.

In a statement Friday to The Associated Press, Comstock said both Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, have been ill-served by "partisan abuse of the process" and called it "a travesty for all involved."

The statement does not explicitly endorse Kavanaugh, nor does it contradict her statement in July when Kavanaugh was nominated that he's an "excellent choice."

Comstock's Democratic challenger, Jennifer Wexton, has criticized Comstock for refusing to take a stand on the nomination. Wexton issued a statement Friday supporting Kavanaugh's accuser.

The race in Virginia's 10th district is closely watched nationally as one of Democrats' best opportunities to gain a seat.

