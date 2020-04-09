x
Confederate statue to be moved in Charlottesville, Virginia

Credit: AP
A bronze statue of an unnamed Confederate soldier, titled "At Ready," stands outside of the Albemarle County Courthouse on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. The 1909 statue, two cannons and several cannonballs will be removed Sept. 12. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A life-size bronze statue of an unnamed Confederate soldier will be removed from outside a county courthouse in Virginia. 

The Daily Progress reports that the monument is scheduled to be put in storage on Sept. 12. 

The Board of Supervisors voted in August to remove the statue from outside the Albemarle County courthouse in Charlottesville. They also ordered the removal of two cannons and a pile of cannonballs next to the statue. 

Removal work will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page instead of allowing in-person observance because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The board said it will consider offers from organizations that may want the statue. 

