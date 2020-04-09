Confederate statue to be moved in Charlottesville, Virginia

Removal work will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page instead of allowing in-person observance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A life-size bronze statue of an unnamed Confederate soldier will be removed from outside a county courthouse in Virginia.

The Daily Progress reports that the monument is scheduled to be put in storage on Sept. 12.

The Board of Supervisors voted in August to remove the statue from outside the Albemarle County courthouse in Charlottesville. They also ordered the removal of two cannons and a pile of cannonballs next to the statue.

Removal work will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page instead of allowing in-person observance because of the coronavirus pandemic.