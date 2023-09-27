Congress gets paid during a government shutdown. But will Hampton Roads' congressional delegation donate their salaries?

13News Now reached out to members of Congress covering Hampton Roads in Virginia to see if they would consider donating their salaries if the government shuts down.

RICHMOND, Va. — From food benefits being placed on pause to loss of pay for federal employees, many are preparing for the worst as the federal government heads toward a possible shutdown.

Many federal agencies furlough workers during a shutdown, unless their job is considered essential. Nearly 4 million federal workers, including military personnel, would miss paychecks if a shutdown happens. These workers would receive backpay whenever the shutdown ends.

Members of Congress, however, would continue to receive pay during a shutdown thanks to federal law and the U.S. Constitution.

13News Now reached out to members of Congress covering the Hampton Roads region of Virginia to see if they would consider donating their salaries in the event the government shuts down. Here's what they had to say:

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia)

“In the event of a government shutdown, Senator Warner will be donating his paycheck to charity in support of furloughed government workers.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA)

“Thanks for reaching out. This week, Senator Kaine is focused on doing everything he can to find a bipartisan solution to avoid a shutdown. Ahead of the last shutdown, Kaine successfully negotiated to secure guaranteed back pay as soon as possible for federal workers who go without a paycheck during shutdowns. Happy to keep you posted if a shutdown occurs.”

Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia, 2nd District)

"I have been informed that Members of Congress will continue receiving their salaries in the event a government shutdown occurs.

I hereby request that my pay be withheld should there be a lapse in appropriations beginning at 12:00 a.m. on October 1, 2023, until an appropriations agreement is signed into law and takes effect."

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Virginia, 1st District)

“Congressman Wittman’s focus remains on working with his colleagues in Congress to pass all appropriations bills to avoid a government shutdown.”