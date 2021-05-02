Congress wants to clean house at USPS

Rep. Donald McEachin (D, VA-04) is calling for the Postal Service's Board of Governors to remove DeJoy.

WASHINGTON — Momentum is building on Capitol Hill to clean house at the United States Postal Service.

More lawmakers want Postmaster General Louis DeJoy removed. He has previously ordered the destruction of thousands of mail-sorting machines and the removal of thousands of mailboxes.

As a result, mail delivery has slowed down substantially here in Hampton Roads, as well as across the country.

Now Rep. Donald McEachin (D, VA-04) is calling for the Postal Service's Board of Governors to remove DeJoy. If that doesn't happen, McEachin says President Joe Biden should fire the board.

"Due to ongoing mismanagement, this American institution has been stretched to its limits, leading to transportation challenges, staff shortages, and other unacceptable delivery time across the country," McEachin said.