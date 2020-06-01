RICHMOND, Va. — Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a Black History Month essay contest for middle and high school students.

The contest is open to all sixth through twelfth graders that live in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District. The prompt of the contest is “What Black History Month means to me.”

Middle school students should submit an essay 350-500 words in length and high school students should submit an essay 500-750 words in length to VA04.Projects@mail.house.gov no later than February 6, 2020.

Winners will be notified individually and announced on Congressman McEachin’s social media in February.

“Black History Month honors the historic and present contributions that African American men and women have made in our country,” said Congressman Donald McEachin. “I want to encourage our young folks and students to think about what these contributions and this month mean to them personally, and I look forward to seeing their responses.”

