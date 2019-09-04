WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02), a 1997 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), was sworn in Monday to serve on the USNA’s Board of Visitors.

Luria, who is also a 20-year Navy veteran who retired at the rank of Commander, was appointed by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith.

“As a proud graduate of the United States Naval Academy, it’s an incredible honor to be named to the Board of Visitors,” Congresswoman Luria said. “Each year, the Naval Academy prepares some of America’s bravest and most talented men and women to protect our nation. I look forward to ensuring the Naval Academy has the resources to fulfill its mission and train our future military leaders.”

Serving on the Board of Visitors, Congresswoman Luria will a role in evaluating the state of morale and discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods, and other matters relating to the USNA.

The President of the United States receives an annual written report of the Board’s findings and recommendations. The Board includes a mix of presidential, vice presidential, and congressional appointees.

The board’s first meeting of 2019 was held Monday.

Click here for more information about the USNA Board of Visitors.

