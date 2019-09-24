WASHINGTON — Monday, Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) called for the House to move forward with the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Calls for President Trump's impeachment come after he allegedly pressured Ukraine in to investigating former Vice President Joe Biden's son.

Biden is also running for the Democratic Presidential Bid for 2020.

In a statement Luria said:

In the military and in Congress, I swore an oath to protect our Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. In recent days, credible information has emerged that President Trump sought to pressure a foreign government — Ukraine — to produce damning information on a political opponent. Furthermore, reporting suggests he threatened to withhold critical security assistance to Ukraine, a partner that is under direct assault from Russia, in exchange for the performance of this investigation. He put the foreign policy and national security of the United States at risk while doing so. This was clearly an attempt to leverage foreign involvement to bolster his reelection campaign and shows a total disregard for our democratic political process. It is clear to me that he has betrayed the public trust and abandoned his obligations to the Constitution by elevating his own interests over the national interest. Allegations of this gross misconduct meet the threshold of high crimes and misdemeanors set by the Constitution. Congress must investigate and use the full extent of its powers to check these alleged abuses of presidential power. The House must move forward with impeachment.

