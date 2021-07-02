Congresswoman Elaine Luria tabbed for key committee assignment to investigate Capitol insurrection

Rep. Luria sees her role on the insurrection committee as a natural extension of the oath she took in the U.S. Navy and again in Congress to protect the Constitution

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's been six months since pro-Trump rioters broke through windows and doors of the U.S. Capitol to protest the results of the 2020 elections.

Today, there are more questions than answers about what happened that day. What were the intelligence failures? Why were internet posts not seen as credible? What took law enforcement so long to respond?

"We heard loud sounds like flash bangs being fired into the crowd. We could hear the noise that was happening and see it on TV," Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria told me.

Luria was in the middle of the insurrection. She'll now serve on a select committee to get to the bottom of why the Capitol and democracy were under attack that day.

"There's never been something like this where thousands of Americans, thousands of U.S. citizens, literally and physically tried to overthrow the work of the government," Luria said.

Luria believes she was chosen for the committee by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in part, because she's the longest serving active-duty member in the Democratic caucus.

She told me she sees her role as a natural continuation of the oath she took in the Navy and again in Congress.

"We need to understand the events. We have to understand the causes. We have to make sure we stop something like this from happening in the future," Luria added.

While Luria's democratic colleagues on the committee come from solidly blue districts, Luria's is not. As for any political risk for Luria?

"I find that doing the right thing is more important than a calculation about whether I got reelected, or not," Luria said. "This is important work. It needs to be done. The political considerations are not at the forefront of why I agreed to do this."

Luria added there's no formal timeline for the committee's work. They'll pull together a lot of work that's already been done and follow where the facts lead.

Luria insists the American people have the right to know what happened that day, and if the investigation leads to what role former President Trump may have played in the insurrection.

"We're going to leave no stone unturned and, essentially where the evidence takes us, the committee will follow that," Luria insists.