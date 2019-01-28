WASHINGTON — Freshman Congresswoman Elaine Luria has been appointed Monday to two subcommittees of the House Armed Services Committee.

The retired naval commander was added to the Subcommittee on Military Personnel and the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces.

The Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces maintains jurisdiction over Navy and Marine Corps acquisition programs, Naval Reserve equipment, and they focus on Maritime issues.

The Military Personnel Subcommittee is responsible for military and DOD civilian personnel policies, like military health care, military education, and POW/MIA issues.

“I am honored to serve on these subcommittees so I can dig into the details, strengthen our readiness, and improve quality of life for all service members,” Congresswoman Luria said. “My district is home to eight major military installations representing all branches of our great Armed Forces. I will be a vocal advocate for everyone fighting for our country.”

Luria also secured seats on the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs and the House Armed Services Committee.

Of all members in the House Democratic Caucus, Congresswoman Luria served the longest on active duty. She was sworn into office on January 3, 2019.