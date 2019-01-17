WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Elaine Luria secured a seat on the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs on Thursday.

The freshman congresswoman and 20-year Navy veteran is part of the committee that is responsible for recommending legislation regarding veterans' benefits. The committee is also responsible for monitoring, evaluating, and proposing solutions regarding the operations of the VA.

“As a 20-year Navy veteran and the spouse of a 27-year veteran, I know firsthand the challenges of receiving care and services through the Department of Veterans Affairs,” Congresswoman Luria said in a press release. “So many Virginians have served honorably and put their lives on the line for America, yet they have difficulty accessing the care they were promised. Being on this committee gives me a unique opportunity to advocate for my fellow veterans, and I’m honored to fight on their behalf.”

Luria was also appointed to the House Armed Services Committee this week. Luria requested to be on both committees.

Luria, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, has served the longest on active duty than all other members in the House Democratic Caucus.

Congresswoman Luria represents Virginia's Second Congressional District which includes eight major military installations representing all branches of the Armed Forces.

The Chair of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs, Mark Takano, mentioned Luria in his press release announcing the committee members:

“Our committee’s membership will showcase the diversity of our nation’s veterans, including a Congresswoman who served as a Surface Warfare Officer in the United States Navy, an Army veteran representing the Northern Mariana Islands, an Army Ranger, National Guardsman, a Navy veteran whose father served in Vietnam, and a Marine Corps JAG. As our nation’s veteran population changes, our committee will remain focused on meeting veterans’ challenges and working to prepare the VA for the future.”