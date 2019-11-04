VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Congresswoman Elaine Luria was in Virginia Beach on Thursday speaking to eighth graders at Lynnhaven Middle School.

She spoke to civics students about her path to Congress. Luria highlighted the importance of civics education and answered questions from the students.

The eighth graders have been studying government all year, and lately, have learned about the legislative process.

“It’s never too early to begin teaching our students the fundamentals of strong citizenship and good government,” Congresswoman Luria said. “Our eighth graders are Virginia Beach’s bright future, and I am honored to represent them in Congress!”

RELATED: Congresswoman Elaine Luria appointed to US Naval Academy Board of Visitors

RELATED: Congresswoman Luria to deliver 2019 Commencement Address at Virginia Wesleyan University