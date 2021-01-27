Constitution, Green parties no longer recognized by NC

Two small political parties in North Carolina are no longer officially recognized by the state and can't field candidates on the ballot.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two small political parties in North Carolina are no longer officially recognized by the state and can't field candidates on a ballot.

That's because Constitution Party of North Carolina and North Carolina Green Party candidates for president and governor failed to get at least 2% of the vote in November.

The decertification means more than 9,000 registered voters for both parties will be labeled unaffiliated voters again.

The groups can try to collect signatures of registered voters to be reinstated in time for the 2022 elections.