x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Politics

Constitution, Green parties no longer recognized by NC

Two small political parties in North Carolina are no longer officially recognized by the state and can't field candidates on the ballot.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, stacks of ballot envelopes waiting to be mailed are seen at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C. A federal judge has blocked updated North Carolina absentee voting rules that gave voters more leeway to fix witness problems and extended the period when elections boards could accept mailed-in ballots. U.S. District Judge James Dever issued a temporary retraining order on Saturday, Oct. 3 that blocked the updated rules that resulted from a legal settlement with voting rights advocates. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two small political parties in North Carolina are no longer officially recognized by the state and can't field candidates on a ballot. 

That's because Constitution Party of North Carolina and North Carolina Green Party candidates for president and governor failed to get at least 2% of the vote in November. 

The decertification means more than 9,000 registered voters for both parties will be labeled unaffiliated voters again. 

The groups can try to collect signatures of registered voters to be reinstated in time for the 2022 elections. 

The Libertarian Party says it met another qualification threshold to remain an official party for another four years. 

Related Articles