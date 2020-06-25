x
Convincing win in Virginia shows strength of Black vote

With the country gripped by pandemic, racial unrest, Cameron Webb's supporters believe he is uniquely qualified to flip the Virginia 5th Congressional District.
Credit: AP
In this March 2018 photo, Cameron Webb teaches during a section of a health policy class at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. Webb, a political newcomer, says he didn't plan it this way, but his campaign was made for these unprecedented times. With the country gripped by a pandemic and racial unrest, Webb is a Black doctor and lawyer who is the director of health policy and equity at the University of Virginia. “I feel like the moment is one that my campaign is literally built for," Webb said in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, a day after he handily won the Democratic primary in Virginia's 5th Congressional District. (Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Cameron Webb is a Black doctor and lawyer from Charlottesville whose job description says he works “at the intersection of health and social justice” at one of the top medical schools in the country. 

His strong showing in a Virginia Democratic congressional primary suggests the energy behind the sweeping civil rights protests across America is also present at the polls. 

With the country gripped by a pandemic and racial unrest, Webb's supporters believe he is uniquely qualified to flip the Virginia 5th Congressional District. 

Democrats are bullish after the sitting incumbent lost a GOP convention after he angered social conservatives by officiating a gay marriage.

