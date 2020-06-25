Convincing win in Virginia shows strength of Black vote

With the country gripped by a pandemic and racial unrest, Cameron Webb's supporters believe he is uniquely qualified to flip the 5th Congressional District.

RICHMOND, Va. — Cameron Webb is a Black doctor and lawyer from Charlottesville whose job description says he works "at the intersection of health and social justice" at one of the top medical schools in the country.

His strong showing in a Virginia Democratic congressional primary suggests the energy behind the sweeping civil rights protests across America is also present at the polls.

With the country gripped by a pandemic and racial unrest, Webb's supporters believe he is uniquely qualified to flip the Virginia 5th Congressional District.