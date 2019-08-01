On day 17 of the government shutdown, stress is just rising for the 800,000 government employees dealing with the furlough. Many, like Coast Guard employee Kelly Wilken, are worried for themselves and others.

"I've been watching some of the local news trying to see what's happening with the furlough. I think that it's a situation where the average person doesn't have any money to fall back on, so the average person can't miss one pay period,” said Wilken.

Wilken is close to missing two paychecks, and she says many are getting worried about the future.

"I think after this weekend, some people are really going to start feeling the heat right now,” said Wilken. Wilken’s husband works, and they’ve saved up, but she says for some a simple car ride might soon be expensive for many.

"Just simple things like getting in your car and driving somewhere, you might think twice about it because now you're burning up gas, and I can't afford to be burning up gas,” said Wilken. And Wilken is unsure how long the shutdown will last.

"I personally think this is going to go on for a very long time because I don't see them negotiating. I don't see the Congress giving in to the five billion dollars, but I see the president sticking to it because it's a promise he made to his constituents."

President Trump will address the nation from the Oval Office on Tuesday at 9 p.m. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer say Democrats should be given equal airtime after the president’s address.