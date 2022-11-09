Constant turnover leaves 2nd District representative with little seniority in Congress

Jen Kiggans will become the 7th person to hold the 2nd District seat in the past 20 years.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Decades of stability have been replaced in recent years by constant turnover in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District.

It used to be that once voters in that district sent somebody to Washington D.C., they stayed there for a long time.

Starting in 1969, Bill Whitehurst served for 18 years. Then, Owen Pickett served for 14 years. Since then, there's been much change in the district.

Starting in 2001, there was Ed Schrock, followed by Thelma Drake, Glenn Nye, Scott Rigell, Scott Taylor and Elaine Luria.

Now, come January, there will be Jen Kiggans, who defeated Luria Tuesday night in the radically re-drawn district.

"It's a district that's a hard one to hold," said Old Dominion University Political Science Professor Jesse Richman. "It is and remains a swing district."

Richman said, with such frequent turnover, nobody who wins the seat is ever able to build seniority in Congress.

"This is one of the costs any time you lose an incumbent," he said. "The way Congress works favors seniority."

Richman added: "Now, the district is starting yet again as it has so many times over the last 20 years, with another member of Congress who has to A.) learn the ropes. B.) develop expertise and respect from colleagues. And seniority, clout, all of that takes significant amounts of time."