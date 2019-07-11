VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Delegate Cheryl Turpin conceded in the Virginia 7th Senate District race to Jen Kiggans.

Kiggans held a lead of 514 votes or less than 1 percent.

“Our campaign was fueled by thousands of grassroots donors and hundreds of volunteers united in the belief that politics can be a force for good in people's lives. It was the honor of a lifetime to serve you all in Richmond and I am so proud of the work we accomplished," Turpin said. "From expanding Medicaid to increasing funding to underperforming schools, I am proud to say that this teacher from Virginia Beach made her mark in Richmond."

Delegate Cheryl Turpin was elected to represent the 85th District in the House of Delegates during the 2017 Blue Wave.

Turpin said she will continue her career as a High School AP Environmental Science teacher.

