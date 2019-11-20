VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Republican member of the Virginia House of Delegates has filed for a recount after official results show him losing by less than 30 votes.

A lawyer for Delegate Chris Stolle filed the paperwork for a recount on his behalf Wednesday morning with the Circuit Court. Stolle lost to Democrat Nancy Guy by 27 votes out of more than 20,000 cast in the 83rd House District.

Stolle is a member of a prominent Virginia Beach political family and has served in the House since 2010. The 83rd House District includes parts of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Democrats will control the House regardless of the outcome of a recount.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next week to hear Stolle's case.

This isn't the first time there was a very close race in Hampton Roads. In 2017 another local House election -- House District 94 -- saw a contentious race between Republican David Yancey and Democrat Shelly Simonds that underwent multiple recounts with single-vote margins, ultimately leading to a tie that was resolved by pulling a name out of a bowl.

