Delegate Jay Jones, from Norfolk, running for Virginia Attorney General

NORFOLK, Va. — Monday morning, a Democratic state delegate from Norfolk announced he was running for the position of Virginia Attorney General.

Jay Jones intends to run for election on the November 2021 ballot.

Mark Herring, also a Democrat, has held the position since 2014. There are no term limits on Virginia's Attorney General role, but Herring has not announced yet if he intends to run for reelection.

Jones was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017. Since then, he's served on the General Laws, Finance, House Appropriations, Transportation, and Counties, Cities and Towns committees.

Jones' campaign website lists him as a proponent of expanding medicaid, increasing minimum wage and establishing urban anti-poverty initiatives. He works on a youth commission, and the board for criminal justice services.

In a video announcing his campaign, Jones took pride in his Black ancestors who held pioneering roles in local government.