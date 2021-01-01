Delegate Lee Carter running for Virginia governor

Lee Carter represents the 50th District in the House of Delegates which covers the city of Manassas and parts of Prince William County.

MANASSAS, Va. — Delegate Lee Carter (D-Va.) announced his plans to run for Virginia governor on New Year's Day.

Carter represents the 50th district in the House of Delegates which covers the city of Manassas and a portion of Prince William County.

Lee is a former Marine and was first elected to the House in 2017 where he's been representing the 50th district for the last three years.

There's a competitive field for this upcoming gubernatorial election in Virginia. Carter will be up against former Governor Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax, Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy and State Senator Jennifer McClellan who are all vying to be elected to the highest state office.

Lee, whose Twitter bio reads "Ask me about Socialism," announced his run in a video message on Twitter.