VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Republican incumbent Chris Stolle has asked the State Board of Elections for a recount in the 83rd District election for the House of Delegates.

Nearly 22,000 votes were cast, and Democrat Nancy Guy only has 27 votes over Stolle.

Delegate Stolle released the following statement on Monday about a recount:

“With just 27 votes separating me and my opponent, we must make sure that every vote is properly counted. In accordance with state law, I am moving forward with a request for a recount of the 83rd House District election. I am truly grateful and touched by the calls and emails of support I have received since election night. I believe that the voters who live and work right here in the district deserve to know that we have left no vote uncounted.”

On November 6, the Virginia House Democrats announced that Nancy Guy was the official winner of the 83rd District election for the House of Delegates.

The 83rd House District includes parts of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Democrats will control the House regardless of the outcome of a recount.

This isn't the first time there was a very close race in Hampton Roads. In 2017 another local House election -- House District 94 -- saw a contentious race between Republican David Yancey and Democrat Shelly Simonds that underwent multiple recounts with single-vote margins, ultimately leading to a tie that was resolved by pulling a name out of a bowl.

