These are the Democratic Virginia governor candidates who will be facing off in a final debate soon

They'll be having a final debate, where they can air their positions, on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. You can watch it on air or on 13News Now's website.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: the above video is on file from May 10, 2021.

For the Democratic candidates running for Virginia governor this year, there's one major hurdle before the November election - the June 8 primary.

In the 2021 primary, five candidates are going to by vying for votes. The winner will face Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin in the statewide election.

Here's a breakdown of who the candidates are, and what their goals are:

Lee Carter

Lee Carter represents Virginia's 50th district, the Manassas area, in the House of Delegates - a seat he's held since 2018.

Carter's campaign website describes him as a former electronics repairman and Marine Corps veteran.

One of his main campaign ideas is to promote a universal healthcare system for Virginians.

He's also a supporter of providing reparations for Black and Indigenous residents, raising the minimum wage to at least $18 an hour and severing school funding from local property taxes.

You can read more about his stance on the election's issues on his campaign website.

Justin Fairfax

Justin Fairfax was elected as the lieutenant governor for Virginia in 2017.

Before landing that role, Fairfax worked as a lawyer, and held the role of Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in Alexandria. He prosecuted major crimes and narcotics in that role.

On his campaign website, Fairfax lists a few main goals for his potential governorship: making college education more affordable, expanding health care to more Virginians and creating more housing for at-need communities.

You can dig deeper by clicking here.

Jennifer Carroll Foy

Carroll Foy, a Petersburg native and former House of Delegates representative for District 2, started out as a judge and public defender.

She served in the Virginia legislature from 2017-2020, resigning then to focus on her gubernatorial campaign.

Carroll Foy's issue page starts with a commitment to bipartisanship, and details her goals to transition the Commonwealth to clean energy by 2035, expand access to childcare and early childhood education and take on police reform efforts. (Her website says she's hoping to end qualified immunity for police officers.)

There are more nuances to her positions on her campaign website, which you can find here.

Terry McAuliffe

Terry McAuliffe's name might sound familiar to you - that's because he was the state's governor before, from 2014-2018. He was a businessman before that.

He was ineligible to run for reelection in 2018, because in Virginia, governors cannot serve back-to-back terms. This year is the first he's been eligible to campaign for the role again.

McAuliffe's campaign website highlights his plans to uphold civil and voting rights, attract businesses to Virginia, focus on developing a "clean energy economy" and invest $2 billion per year in education funds, to raise teacher pay.

You can get more details by clicking here.

Jennifer McClellan

Since 2006, Jennifer McClellan has represented Richmond constituents in both Virginia's House of Delegates and Senate.

She's a lawyer by trade, and chairs the Virginia Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Commission.

McClellan's goals, if elected, would be to rebuild the Virginia economy by raising the minimum wage and creating a small business loan for long-term effects of the pandemic, create universal child care and expand affordable reproductive and mental health care.