In Virginia Democrats' budget: Eviction protection, utility relief

RICHMOND, Va. — A key protection against evictions would be restored and a new round of funding would flow to utilities to cover unpaid customer bills under legislation advancing through the Democrat-controlled Virginia General Assembly.

Those provisions are among a host of other priorities lawmakers are considering this week as they meet in Richmond.

The special session was called to allocate billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief, intended to meet pandemic response needs and bolster the economy.