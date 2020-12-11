Nine days after election, Congressional Democrats urge that transition begins

President Trump once again tweets the election was "rigged." Joe Biden's margin now tops 5 million votes.

WASHINGTON — There are no signs yet that President Donald J. Trump is willing to concede to Joe Biden. So, the customary transition from one administration to the next simply isn't taking place.

Nine days after the election, Democrats say the time has come for the president to cooperate.

"Please put our country first," said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia)."The U.S. does not have the luxury to engage in conspiracy theories and multiple bogus election challenges."

The House Committee on Education and Labor's chairman, Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va., 3rd District) is seeking assurances that federal agencies maintain records as required by the 1950 Federal Records Act.

"We sent letters to the secretaries to remind them they have an obligation to maintain the records and not let evidence be destroyed," said Scott.

Meanwhile, there has been a major shake-up at the Pentagon this week with the resignations of the department's top civilian officials for policy and intelligence, one day after Defense Secretary Mark Esper was fired.

"It makes us more vulnerable," said House Armed Services Committee member Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va., 2nd District) "Our adversaries can look at the U.S. right now and they could think this is the time that the U.S. is vulnerable and this is the time they could strike in some way."

ABC News reported Thursday that 10 Republican senators have now said it is time for Biden to begin receiving national security briefings.

On Thursday, President Trump once again tweeted that the election was "rigged" without any evidence.

Old Dominion University Associate Professor of Political Science Jesse Richman said he's concerned about the way the days since the election have played out.