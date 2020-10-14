x
Dems, GOP stretch for hard-to-get districts in House races

The fight is among a handful of districts around the country where one party is making a play for a House seat that in many years would seem out of reach.
Credit: AP
FILE In this March 2918 File photo, Cameron Webb teaches during a section of a health policy class at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. In a rustic Virginia district that bounced its Republican congressman after he officiated a same-sex wedding, the battle to replace him pits a self-described “biblical conservative” backed by President Donald Trump against a Black doctor who worked in Barack Obama’s White House. (Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Democrats are making a run at a Republican-held House district in rural Virginia that until this spring wasn't considered competitive. 

A self-described “biblical conservative” there snatched the GOP nomination from a congressman who'd upset some voters by performing a same-sex wedding. 

The fight is among a handful of districts around the country where one party is making a play for a House seat that in many years would seem out of reach. 

Most of these fights involve Democrats seeking GOP-held seats, opportunities fed by a Democratic money-raising advantage and the widespread unpopularity of President Donald Trump.

