Dems, GOP stretch for hard-to-get districts in House races

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Democrats are making a run at a Republican-held House district in rural Virginia that until this spring wasn't considered competitive.

A self-described “biblical conservative” there snatched the GOP nomination from a congressman who'd upset some voters by performing a same-sex wedding.

The fight is among a handful of districts around the country where one party is making a play for a House seat that in many years would seem out of reach.