Durham scientist joins U.S. Senate field in North Carolina

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A scientist and university administrator says he’ll run for a North Carolina U.S. Senate seat being vacated at the end of 2022 by Republican incumbent Richard Burr.

Richard Watkins Jr. of Durham announced Wednesday that he’s entering the Senate race in part to ensure “science is represented at the highest levels" of government.

Watkins joins at least two other Democrats who’ve announced their candidacies in current state Sen. Jeff Jackson and former state Sen. Erica Smith.

Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker announced in December that he’ll run for the Republican nomination.