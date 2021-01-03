Eastern North Carolina names acting US Attorney

G. Norman Acker, III, has worked in the US Attorney's office for more than 30 years. His most recent work was in the civil, criminal and appellate divisions.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday, G. Norman Acker, III, was named as the acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Acker is a Raleigh native and an alumni of UNC Chapel Hill. In a release, the office said Acker had been an assistant US Attorney for more than 30 years.

His most recent work was the First Assistant United States Attorney, where Acker supervised the civil, criminal and appellate divisions.

The release said he's known for taking people and companies to court who were accused of defrauding healthcare groups, the government or the military.

"The U.S. Attorney’s Office has worked closely with Federal, State and Local law enforcement agencies over the past several years to protect the citizens of the Eastern District of North Carolina, and I pledge to do my best to continue this important work," he wrote.

He has received several awards for his work, and in years past, served on the North Carolina State Bar Ethics Committee.

He succeeds Robert Higdon, Jr. for the job. Higdon left office on Feb. 27.