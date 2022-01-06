Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria announces plans to run for reelection

The Democratic Congresswoman is facing a much more conservative-leaning 2nd District in this year's upcoming midterm election.

NORFOLK, Va. — Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria announced Thursday that she would run for reelection in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District.

"Today, I recommit to uphold my oath to 'support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic,'" Luria said in her announcement, which comes on the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. "Our nation is at a crossroads where as Americans, we must defend our democracy against forces that seek its destruction."

Last week, the Supreme Court of Virginia unanimously approved the state's redistricting maps for the next decade. Among the Congressional districts seeing the biggest change is Luria's own 2nd District, which will lose parts of Norfolk, Hampton, Williamsburg, James City County, and York County.

It will also add parts of Chesapeake, Suffolk, and Isle of Wight County, which would likely give Republicans a boost, according to Virginia Tech professor and redistricting expert Nicholas Goedert.