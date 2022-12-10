Luria, Kiggans debate: Live updates from Virginia Beach as candidates vie for Virginia's 2nd District

Rep. Elaine Luria, a two-term Democrat, is facing Republican State Sen. Jen Kiggans at the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Follow here for live updates.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Today's the day: candidates vying for the hotly-contested House seat in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District are facing off on the debate stage for the first time.

Rep. Elaine Luria, the two-term Democratic incumbent, is facing Republican challenger, State Sen. Jen Kiggans, at the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The Hampton Roads Chamber is hosting the debate.

13News Now will stream the debate live in the video player above, starting at 11 a.m. You can also watch the debate live on the 13NewsNow+ streaming app, which you can download for free on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Follow along below for the latest updates from 13News Now's Preston Steger and Eugene Daniel on what Luria and Kiggans discuss and how the debate will play into the race in Virginia's 2nd District.

11:10 a.m. - Moderator says debate begins at 11:30

The debate at the Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront will officially begin around 11:30 a.m., Hampton Roads Chamber President/CEO Bryan Stephens said.

Previous coverage:

What the candidates, parties are saying

13News Now reached out to Kiggans' campaign and the Republican Party of Virginia but had not received a reply at the time our live updates story was published.

Jayce Genco, spokesperson for Elaine Luria

“Congresswoman Luria will continue to highlight her record of delivering for Coastal Virginians by expanding health care for veterans, securing billions in defense investments to stand up to China, cutting costs for working families, and protecting a woman's right to choose."

Gianni Snidle, spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Virginia

"This debate is an opportunity for Jen Kiggans to come clean and tell Coastal Virginians exactly how she will rip away the rights of women and criminalize reproductive health care by supporting a national abortion ban. After months of running from reporters and voters, Coastal Virginians will finally have a chance to see Kiggans for who she really is – a political opportunist and a threat to women's health and rights.”

4 things to watch for in the debate

The debate between Luria and Kiggans will be the first time the two face off in-person in a race that could determine party control of the House of Representatives.

Political forecasters Cook Political Report and Sabato's Crystal Ball consider the election to be a political tossup, meaning either candidate has a good chance of winning.

13News Now spoke with J. Miles Coleman at Sabato's Crystal Ball on what to expect during the debate.