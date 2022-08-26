Rep. Luria challenges State Sen. Kiggans to series of debates this fall

Luria is fighting for her third term in Congress, while Kiggins hopes to turn the seat red in November. She proposed debates on Oct. 12, Oct. 17 and Oct. 25.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria has challenged her opponent for Virginia's 2nd District seat, State Sen. Jen Kiggans, to a series of debates this fall.

The 2nd District race has been one to watch, as it could determine if Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. House.

On Friday, Luria challenged Kiggans to three debates across Hampton Roads this October.

“The people of Coastal Virginia deserve to know exactly where Jen Kiggans stands on the most critical issues facing our country today instead of the hollow talking points she espouses,” Luria said in a press release. “Coastal Virginians know that I am the only candidate in this race who has a track record of delivering for Hampton Roads in a bipartisan fashion, protecting the right to choose, expanding health care for our veterans, standing up to China, and lowering costs for working families. I hope Jen Kiggans will join me on the debate stage to talk about these critically important issues.”

Kiggans' team agreed to debate on Oct. 12 at the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce, and Oct. 17 in front of a forum with the Isle of Wight Citizens Association and other groups in Smithfield.

Luria also proposed a televised debate on Oct. 25, but that one's still in the air.

In a tweet, Kiggans indicated she would prefer to have a debate earlier than Oct. 25 (which is two weeks before Election Day).

"Virginians deserve to hear from us before they head to polls! So let’s get one on the books before early voting starts. Or will you be too busy with Nancy Pelosi to show up?" she wrote.