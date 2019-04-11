VIRGINIA, USA — Election Day is November 5, 2019. 13News Now broke down everything voters need to know in Virginia and North Carolina ahead of the big day.

Where to Vote:

First and foremost, voters need to know where to go vote. Redistricting in both states may have changed where individuals can go submit a ballot.

Virginia Polling Place Lookup

North Carolina Polling Place Lookup

Polls in Virginia are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and North Carolina polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

What to bring when voting:

Anyone who is voting in Virginia in person needs to bring an acceptable form of photo identification.

Voters arriving at the polls without photo ID will be required to vote a provisional ballot and will have until noon on the Friday following the election to deliver a copy of identification to their locality’s electoral board for their provisional ballot to be counted.

Here's a list of acceptable forms of identification for in-person voting in Virginia:

Valid Virginia Driver’s License or Identification Card

Valid Virginia DMV issued Veteran’s ID card

Valid United States Passport

Other government-issued photo identification cards (must be issued by US Government, the Commonwealth of Virginia, or a political subdivision of the Commonwealth)

Tribal enrollment or other tribal ID issued by one of 11 tribes recognized by the Commonwealth of Virginia

Valid college or university student photo identification card (must be from an institution of higher education located in Virginia)

Valid student ID issued by a public school or private school in Virginia displaying a photo

Employee identification card containing a photograph of the voter and issued by an employer of the voter in the ordinary course of the employer’s business

In North Carolina, photo ID is not required in any election in 2019. However, starting in 2020, North Carolina voters will be asked to provide photo identification when voting in-person or absentee-by-mail, with some exceptions. Here are the guidelines for voting in North Carolina in 2020.

How to get to the polls:

Different organizations and companies are offering free or discounted rides to the polls on Election Day.

Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia and its community transportation partners, which include Coastal Ride, Black and White Cabs, Norfolk Checker, and Yellow Cab of Norfolk are offering this service to provide access for seniors to be able to vote.

Individuals that want to arrange a ride should call Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia at 757-963-9218 no later than Monday, Nov. 4.

The service is available free of charge for registered voters 60 or over, who live in Norfolk or Virginia Beach and have no available transportation.

Who's Running?

Election day is right around the corner, and some voters might not know who is running in their district.

13News Now has a full breakdown of all the candidates running in the Commonwealth and North Carolina.

Click here for the full list.

13News Now's Military and Political Reporter Mike Gooding also sat down with a few candidates ahead of the election. Full stories below:

Virginia's 7th Senate District race

Virginia's 8th District Senate race

Virginia's 94th House District race

Election Results:

13News Now will be covering the November 5 election. All votes and winners will be announced on-air or online here.

RELATED: 1 Year Out: A divided nation lurches toward 2020 election

RELATED: Who is running for president in 2020?