Elections

12 Democratic governors vow that all votes will be counted

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, empty boxes await packages at the Wake County Board of Elections as workers prepare absentee ballots for mailing in preparation for the upcoming election, in Raleigh, N.C. In an announcement made Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, North Carolina election officials have agreed that mail-in absentee ballots returned with deficient information this fall can be fixed without forcing the voter to fill out a new blank ballot. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

LANSING, Mich. — Twelve Democratic governors have issued a joint statement defending American democracy, vowing that every ballot will be counted in the election after President Donald Trump sowed distrust during the first presidential debate. 

Trump claimed without evidence Tuesday night that mail voting is ripe for fraud, and he refused to say whether he would accept the results. 

The governors said Wednesday that efforts to toss ballots or refuse a peaceful transfer of power “are nothing less than an assault on democracy.” 

Signing the statement were the governors of Michigan, California, Illinois, New Jersey, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oregon, Nevada, New Mexico and Delaware.

