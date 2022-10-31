Over 100,000 documents not updated correctly in Virginia - voters finding out at the polls

The computing error affected address updates, new registrations, and other changes that were noted during visits to the DMV between May and September 2022.

NORFOLK, Va. — Address updates, new registrations, and other changes made at Virginia DMVs between May and September did not populate on the online voter registration hopper local general registrars to process, the Virginia Department of Elections (Virginia ELECT) said Monday.

This issue hasn't kept anyone from voting though, because people are able to update their information at the polls thanks to Virginia's same-day voter registration law, ELECT explained.

The department said the issue is directly related to a previously reported problem with the statewide voter registration system.

The 149,000 records have been sent to Virginia's 133 general registrars, who will process them as quickly as possible.

Each record will be processed individually to ensure compliance with Virginia code.

The issue was identified after voters showed up to vote and realized their information had not been updated. In each of those cases, the voter was able to update their info at their voting location.