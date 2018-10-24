2018 Virginia Voting Guide

UNITED STATES SENATE

(R) Corey A. Stewart

(D) Timothy M. Kaine

(L) Matt J. Waters

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

House of Representatives: District 2

1. Scott W. Taylor (Republican/Incumbent)

He is running for his second term in the House of Representatives. Previously he served as a member of the House of Delegates and before getting involved in politics he was a Navy SEAL.

Website: https://taylor.house.gov/

2. Elaine G. Luria (Democratic)

She is a former Navy Commander who served 20 years in the U.S. Navy. After retiring, she started her own Norfolk business.

Website: https://elaineforcongress.com/meetelaine/

Virginia’s 2nd congressional district encompasses all of Accomack and Northampton counties; portions of York County, and the cities of Virginia Beach and Williamsburg and parts of the cities of Norfolk and Hampton.

House of Representatives: District 3

1. Robert "Bobby" Scott (Democratic/Incumbent)

Currently serving his thirteenth term, Scott is running unopposed for his fourteenth term in Congress. Before winning a seat in the House of Representatives he served in the Virginia House of Delegates and the Senate of Virginia.

Website: https://bobbyscott.house.gov/

Virginia’s 3rd congressional district includes the cities of Franklin, Newport News and Portsmouth, parts of the independent cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Norfolk and Suffolk, and all of the county of Isle of Wight.

House of Representatives: District 4

1. Ryan A. McAdams (Republican)

He is a pastor and state director of the Virginia Prayer Caucus.

Website: https://www.ryanmcadamsforcongress.com/

2. A. Donald McEachin (Democratic/Incumbent)

He is the incumbent running for his second term. During his first term in Congress he was elected to serve as co-president of the Freshman class, appointed as Regional whip, and is a member of the Leader’s Environmental Messaging Team.

Website: https://www.donaldmceachin.com/

3. Peter J. Wells (Libertarian)

He studied economics at Virginia Commonwealth University and served in the U.S. Navy.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/petewellsforliberty/

Virginia’s 4th congressional district includes all or parts of Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Greensville, Henrico, Prince George, Southampton, Surry and Sussex, and all or part of the cities of Chesapeake, Colonial Heights, Emporia, Hopewell, Petersburg, Richmond and Suffolk.

House of Representatives: District 5

1. Denver L. Riggleman, III (Republican)

The Native Virginian served in the U.S. Air Force and currently runs a small business with his wife.

Website: http://denverforcongress.com/

2. Leslie C. Cockburn (Democratic)

She is an award-winning journalist and filmmaker who has produced documentaries on international world figures and issues for all the major networks.

Website: https://www.lesliecockburnforcongress.com/

Virginia’s 5th congressional district covers all of, or portions of: Fauquier County, Rappahannock County, Albemarle, Appomattox, Brunswick, Buckingham, Campbell,, Charlotte, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Franklin Greene, Halifax, Lunenburg, Madison, Mecklenberg, Nelson, Pitttsylvania, Prince Edward, Bedford and Henry counties; plus the cities of Charlottesville and Danville.

House of Representatives: District 6

1. Ben L. Cline (Republican)

He has served as Chairman of the Conservative Caucus in the House of Delegates and is an attorney in private practice.

Website: https://bencline.com/

2. Jennifer Lynn Lewis (Democratic)

She is a mental health professional and community activist.

Website: https://jenniferlewisforcongress.com/

Virginia’s 6th congressional district covers much of the west-central portion of the state, including Roanoke, Lynchburg and most of the Shenandoah Valley. The current congressman is Republican Bob Goodlatte who is not seeing re-election. He has held the office since 1994.

House of Representatives: District 7

1. Dave Brat (Republican/Incumbent)

The incumbent is running for his third term in Congress. Prior to his election, he was a professor at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia. In 2014 Brat shocked the political establishment when he won the Republican primary ousting Eric Cantor, the sitting House Majority Leader.

Website: https://davebrat.com/

2. Abigail A. Spanberger (Democratic)

She worked for the CIA and as a federal postal inspector, where she specialized in drug, money laundering and white powder investigations.

Website: https://abigailspanberger.com/

3. Joseph B. Walton (Libertarian)

His previous political experience is the term he served on the County of Powhatan Board of Supervisors. While on the board he was elected Vice-chair and Chair of the Board.

Website: https://www.joeforvirginia.com/

Virginia’s 7th congressional district includes all of, or portions of Orange, Culpeper, Spotsylvania, Goochland, Louisa, Nottoway, Amelia and Powhatan, Chesterfield and Henrico counties.

House of Representatives: District 8

1. Thomas S. Oh (Republican)

He served as an Active Duty Army Officer oversees and continues to serve as a Captain in the United States Army Reserve. He also works in project management.

Website: https://www.letuschangecongress.org/

2. Donald S. Beyer, Jr. (Democratic/Incumbent)

The incumbent is serving his second term and is up for reelection for a 3rd term in Congress. Before his time in Congress he was the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.

Website:http://friendsofdonbeyer.com/

Virginia’s 8th congressional district includes all of Arlington County, portions of Fairfax County and all of Alexandria and Falls Church cities.

House of Representatives: District 9

1. H. Morgan Griffith (Republican/Incumbent)

He is running for his fifth term in Congress. He is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and was named Vice-Chairman of the Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. He has previously served as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates.

Website:https://www.morgangriffithforcongress.com/

2. Anthony J. Flaccavento (Democratic)

He is a businessman and farmer.

Website: https://www.flacc4congress.com/

Virginia’s 9th congressional district includes all of, or part of Lee, Wise, Dickenson, Buchanan, Scott, Russell, Tazewell, Washington, Smyth, Bland, Giles, Grayson, Wythe, Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Patrick, Allegany, Roanoke, Henry and the cities of Bristol, Covington, Galax, Martinsville, Norton, Radford and Salem.

House of Representatives: District 10

1. Barbara Comstock (Republican/Incumbent)

She is the incumbent and is seeking a third term in Congress. Previously she was a member of the Virginia House of Delegates. She also worked as a lawyer in private practice.

Website: https://www.barbaracomstockforcongress.com/

2. Jennifer Wexton (Democratic)

She is a Virginia State Senator and former Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney for Loudoun County.

Website: https://jenniferwexton.com/

Virginia’s 10th congressional district includes all of Loudoun, Clarke and Frederick counties; plus, the cities of Manassas, Manassas Park, Winchester and portions of Fairfax and Prince William counties.

House of Representatives: District 11

1. Jeff Dove, Jr. (Republican)

He served in the U.S. Army and was awarded the Combat Action Badge.

Website: http://www.doveforcongress.com

2. Gerald Connolly (Democratic/Incumbent)

He is running for his sixth term in Congress. He has previously served as Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and the Providence District Supervisor.

Website: https://gerryconnolly.com/

3. Stevan Porter (Libertarian)

He has worked for over 22 years in the Information Technology Sector. He served on the Loudoun Volunteer Services Board of Directors and volunteers as a Deputy Chief.

Website: http://www.porter4us.com/

Virginia’s 11th congressional district stretches from Herndon to Quantico and includes most of Fairfax County and all of the City of Fairfax and parts of Prince William County.