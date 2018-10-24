LIVE
2018 Virginia Voting Guide
2018 Virginia Voting Guide
Author: Staff
Published: 10:43 AM EDT October 24, 2018
Updated: 12:14 PM EDT October 31, 2018
ELECTIONS 7 Articles
CHAPTER 1
Congressional Candidates
CHAPTER 2
Proposed Virginia Constitutional Amendments
CHAPTER 3
Local Races - Virginia Beach
CHAPTER 4
Local Races - Portsmouth
CHAPTER 5
Local Races - Suffolk
CHAPTER 6
Local Races - Isle of Wight, Southampton and the Peninsula
CHAPTER 7
Local Races - Eastern Shore

— Americans will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 6 to elect members of the US Senate, House of Representatives, as well as various state, local and municipal seats. There are also a host of statewide and local ballot questions.

— The following is information about what's on the ballot in Virginia and North Carolina.

Poll hours in Virginia are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

2018 Candidates by Locality >> Click here

Where do I vote? >> Click here

Ways you can vote? >> Click here

Proposed Amendments 2018 >> Click here

Chapter 1

Congressional Candidates

UNITED STATES SENATE

(R) Corey A. Stewart

(D) Timothy M. Kaine

(L) Matt J. Waters

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

House of Representatives: District 2

1. Scott W. Taylor (Republican/Incumbent)

He is running for his second term in the House of Representatives. Previously he served as a member of the House of Delegates and before getting involved in politics he was a Navy SEAL.

Website: https://taylor.house.gov/

2. Elaine G. Luria (Democratic)

She is a former Navy Commander who served 20 years in the U.S. Navy. After retiring, she started her own Norfolk business.

Website: https://elaineforcongress.com/meetelaine/

Virginia’s 2nd congressional district encompasses all of Accomack and Northampton counties; portions of York County, and the cities of Virginia Beach and Williamsburg and parts of the cities of Norfolk and Hampton.

House of Representatives: District 3

1. Robert "Bobby" Scott (Democratic/Incumbent)

Currently serving his thirteenth term, Scott is running unopposed for his fourteenth term in Congress. Before winning a seat in the House of Representatives he served in the Virginia House of Delegates and the Senate of Virginia.

Website: https://bobbyscott.house.gov/

Virginia’s 3rd congressional district includes the cities of Franklin, Newport News and Portsmouth, parts of the independent cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Norfolk and Suffolk, and all of the county of Isle of Wight.

House of Representatives: District 4

1. Ryan A. McAdams (Republican)

He is a pastor and state director of the Virginia Prayer Caucus.

Website: https://www.ryanmcadamsforcongress.com/

2. A. Donald McEachin (Democratic/Incumbent)

He is the incumbent running for his second term. During his first term in Congress he was elected to serve as co-president of the Freshman class, appointed as Regional whip, and is a member of the Leader’s Environmental Messaging Team.

Website: https://www.donaldmceachin.com/

3. Peter J. Wells (Libertarian)

He studied economics at Virginia Commonwealth University and served in the U.S. Navy.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/petewellsforliberty/

Virginia’s 4th congressional district includes all or parts of Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Greensville, Henrico, Prince George, Southampton, Surry and Sussex, and all or part of the cities of Chesapeake, Colonial Heights, Emporia, Hopewell, Petersburg, Richmond and Suffolk.

House of Representatives: District 5

1. Denver L. Riggleman, III (Republican)

The Native Virginian served in the U.S. Air Force and currently runs a small business with his wife.

Website: http://denverforcongress.com/

2. Leslie C. Cockburn (Democratic)

She is an award-winning journalist and filmmaker who has produced documentaries on international world figures and issues for all the major networks.

Website: https://www.lesliecockburnforcongress.com/

Virginia’s 5th congressional district covers all of, or portions of: Fauquier County, Rappahannock County, Albemarle, Appomattox, Brunswick, Buckingham, Campbell,, Charlotte, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Franklin Greene, Halifax, Lunenburg, Madison, Mecklenberg, Nelson, Pitttsylvania, Prince Edward, Bedford and Henry counties; plus the cities of Charlottesville and Danville.

House of Representatives: District 6

1. Ben L. Cline (Republican)

He has served as Chairman of the Conservative Caucus in the House of Delegates and is an attorney in private practice.

Website: https://bencline.com/

2. Jennifer Lynn Lewis (Democratic)

She is a mental health professional and community activist.

Website: https://jenniferlewisforcongress.com/

Virginia’s 6th congressional district covers much of the west-central portion of the state, including Roanoke, Lynchburg and most of the Shenandoah Valley. The current congressman is Republican Bob Goodlatte who is not seeing re-election. He has held the office since 1994.

House of Representatives: District 7

1. Dave Brat (Republican/Incumbent)

The incumbent is running for his third term in Congress. Prior to his election, he was a professor at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia. In 2014 Brat shocked the political establishment when he won the Republican primary ousting Eric Cantor, the sitting House Majority Leader.

Website: https://davebrat.com/

2. Abigail A. Spanberger (Democratic)

She worked for the CIA and as a federal postal inspector, where she specialized in drug, money laundering and white powder investigations.

Website: https://abigailspanberger.com/

3. Joseph B. Walton (Libertarian)

His previous political experience is the term he served on the County of Powhatan Board of Supervisors. While on the board he was elected Vice-chair and Chair of the Board.

Website: https://www.joeforvirginia.com/

Virginia’s 7th congressional district includes all of, or portions of Orange, Culpeper, Spotsylvania, Goochland, Louisa, Nottoway, Amelia and Powhatan, Chesterfield and Henrico counties.

House of Representatives: District 8

1. Thomas S. Oh (Republican)

He served as an Active Duty Army Officer oversees and continues to serve as a Captain in the United States Army Reserve. He also works in project management.

Website: https://www.letuschangecongress.org/

2. Donald S. Beyer, Jr. (Democratic/Incumbent)

The incumbent is serving his second term and is up for reelection for a 3rd term in Congress. Before his time in Congress he was the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.

Website:http://friendsofdonbeyer.com/

Virginia’s 8th congressional district includes all of Arlington County, portions of Fairfax County and all of Alexandria and Falls Church cities.

House of Representatives: District 9

1. H. Morgan Griffith (Republican/Incumbent)

He is running for his fifth term in Congress. He is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and was named Vice-Chairman of the Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. He has previously served as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates.

Website:https://www.morgangriffithforcongress.com/

2. Anthony J. Flaccavento (Democratic)

He is a businessman and farmer.

Website: https://www.flacc4congress.com/

Virginia’s 9th congressional district includes all of, or part of Lee, Wise, Dickenson, Buchanan, Scott, Russell, Tazewell, Washington, Smyth, Bland, Giles, Grayson, Wythe, Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Patrick, Allegany, Roanoke, Henry and the cities of Bristol, Covington, Galax, Martinsville, Norton, Radford and Salem.

House of Representatives: District 10

1. Barbara Comstock (Republican/Incumbent)

She is the incumbent and is seeking a third term in Congress. Previously she was a member of the Virginia House of Delegates. She also worked as a lawyer in private practice.

Website: https://www.barbaracomstockforcongress.com/

2. Jennifer Wexton (Democratic)

She is a Virginia State Senator and former Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney for Loudoun County.

Website: https://jenniferwexton.com/

Virginia’s 10th congressional district includes all of Loudoun, Clarke and Frederick counties; plus, the cities of Manassas, Manassas Park, Winchester and portions of Fairfax and Prince William counties.

House of Representatives: District 11

1. Jeff Dove, Jr. (Republican)

He served in the U.S. Army and was awarded the Combat Action Badge.

Website: http://www.doveforcongress.com

2. Gerald Connolly (Democratic/Incumbent)

He is running for his sixth term in Congress. He has previously served as Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and the Providence District Supervisor.

Website: https://gerryconnolly.com/

3. Stevan Porter (Libertarian)

He has worked for over 22 years in the Information Technology Sector. He served on the Loudoun Volunteer Services Board of Directors and volunteers as a Deputy Chief.

Website: http://www.porter4us.com/

Virginia’s 11th congressional district stretches from Herndon to Quantico and includes most of Fairfax County and all of the City of Fairfax and parts of Prince William County.

Chapter 2

Proposed Virginia Constitutional Amendments

Virginia Question 1: Flooding Tax Exemption

  1. Yes
  2. No

Should a county, city, or town be authorized to provide a partial tax exemption for real property that is subject to recurrent flooding, if flooding resiliency improvements have been made on the property?

Virginia Question 2: Military Surviving Spouses Property Tax Exemption

  1. Yes
  2. No

Shall the real property tax exemption for a primary residence that is currently provided to the surviving spouses of veterans who had a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be amended to allow the surviving spouse to move to a different primary residence and still claim the exemption?

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, the first proposed amendment would authorize the General Assembly to allow localities to provide a partial tax exemption for real property that experiences recurrent flooding. The tax exemption would apply if improvements had been made on the property to address flooding.

The General Assembly and participating localities would be allowed to place restrictions or conditions on qualification for the tax exemption, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

MORE: Virginia voters to decide on help for military spouses

If the second question is approved, it will remove a restriction on where a surviving spouse of a disabled military veteran can have his or her principal place of residence in order to receive a property tax exemption, according to the Department of Elections.

SEE ALSO: 2018 Virginia Constitutional Amendments

Chapter 3

Local Races - Virginia Beach

Mayor

* Special Election *

Vote for One:

  • Robert M. "Bobby" Dyer
  • M. Ben Davenport

Member City Council - At Large

Vote for not more than Two:

  • Dee B. Oliver
  • John D. Moss
  • Aaron R. Rouse
  • Allison M. White
  • Linda M. Bright
  • Garry B. Hubbard

Member City Council - Bayside

Vote for One:

  • Brad D. Martin
  • Louis R. Jones

Member City Council - Beach

Vote for One:

  • John E. Coker - Withdrawn
  • John E. Uhrin
  • Richard W. "RK" Kowalewitch
  • David Nygaard

Member City Council - Centerville

* Special Election *

Vote for One:

  • Sabrina D. Wooten
  • Eric V. Wray, Jr.
  • C. Conrad Schesventer II

Member City Council - Lynnhaven

Vote for One:

  • James L. "Jim" Wood
  • Michael P. "Mike" Maskell
  • Susanne M. Henderson

Member City Council - Princess Anne

Vote for One:

  • Barbara M. Henley
  • Tim P. Worst
  • Karen B. Kwasny
  • Pieri Evan Burton - Withdrawn

Member School Board - At Large

Vote for not more than Two:

  • Dorothy M. "Dottie" Holtz
  • Robert N. "Bobby" Melatti
  • Laura King Hughes
  • Seko B. Varner
  • Stephen A. Johnston

Member School Board - Bayside

Vote for One:

  • Carolyn D. Weems

Member School Board - Beach

Vote for One:

  • Sharon R. Felton
  • Kendra Gail Edwards

Member School Board - Lynnhaven

Vote for One:

  • Carolyn T. Rye
  • Mary Watson Wales

Member School Board - Princess Anne

Vote for One:

  • Kimberly A. Melnyk
  • Paul F. Day
Chapter 4

Local Races - Portsmouth

Member City Council

Vote for not more than Three:

  • Mark A. Geduldig-Yatrofsky
  • Paul J. Battle
  • Mark M. Whitaker - Not Qualified
  • Shannon E. Glover
  • William E. "Bill" Moody, Jr.
  • Pamela J. Phillips
  • Stephanie C. "Cathy" Revell
  • Deborah Katasha Mizelle

Member School Board

Vote for not more than Four:

  • De'Andre A. Barnes
  • Donna B. Sayegh
  • Claude C. Parent, Jr.
  • Ingrid P. Whitaker
  • Tamara L. Shewmake
  • Cardell C. Patillo, Jr.
  • B. Keith Nance, Sr.
Chapter 5

Local Races - Suffolk

CHUCKATUCK BOROUGH

Member City Council

Vote for One:

  • Michael D. "Mike" Duman

Member School Board

Vote for One:

  • Sherri D. Story
  • Diane B. Foster

CYPRESS BOROUGH

Member City Council

Vote for One:

  • Leroy Bennett

Member School Board

Vote for One:

  • Karen L. Jenkins
  • Costellar B. Ledbetter
  • Jennifer M. Brennon - Withdrawn

HOLY NECK BOROUGH

Member City Council

Vote for One:

  • Timothy J. "Tim" Johnson

Member School Board

Vote for One:

  • Lorita W. Mayo
  • Sonya Ann Allen

SUFFOLK BOROUGH

Member City Council

Vote for One:

  • Art C. Bredemeyer
  • Donald Z. Goldberg

Member School Board

Vote for One:

  • Thelma V. Hinton
  • Tyron D. Riddick
Chapter 6

Local Races - Isle of Wight, Southampton and the Peninsula

ISLE OF WIGHT - Town of WINDSOR

Mayor

Vote for One:

  • Glyn Thomas Willis

Member Town Council - Windsor

Vote for not more than Three:

  • George L. Stubbs
  • Kelly G. Blankenship
  • Tony J. Ambrose
  • Patty A. Flemming
  • J. Randy Carr
  • Carl J. "Jim" Laule Jr.

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY

Treasurer

* Special Election *

Vote for One:

  • Rhonda Vinson Griffin
  • Cynthia Jarratt Edwards

POQUOSON

Commissioner of Revenue

* Special Election *

Vote for One:

  • Joe B. Coccimiglio
  • W. T. "Bill" Ziglar

Member City Council - Central

Vote for One:

  • C. M. "Bud" Southall III

Member City Council - Eastern

Vote for One:

  • H. R. "Buddy" Green, Jr.

Member City Council - Western

Vote for One:

  • Carey Lawson Freeman

YORK COUNTY

Treasurer

* Special Election *

Vote for One:

  • David C. Westcott Jr.
  • Candice D. Kelley
Chapter 7

Local Races - Eastern Shore

ACCOMACK COUNTY

Commissioner of Revenue

* Special Election *

Vote for One:

  • Deborah T. Midgett

Town of BLOXOM

Mayor - Bloxom

Vote for One:

  • Jenny K. Kreisl

Member Town Council - Bloxom

Vote for not more than Six:

  • Samuel H. Bloxom, Jr.
  • Michael P. Barnes Jr.
  • Louella H. Fox
  • Christopher F. Kreisl
  • R. Scott Callander

Town of MELFA

Mayor - Melfa

Vote for One:

  • Charles R. Wilbur

Member Town Council - Melfa

Vote for not more than Six:

  • James R. Wilson
  • James D. Brown
  • David Alan Peffer

Town ofONLEY

Mayor - Onley

Vote for One:

  • W. R. "Bill" Ferguson
  • Matt D. Hart

Member Town Council - Onley

Vote for not more than Six:

  • Melvin T. "Ted" Bliss Jr.
  • Susan M. Rillo
  • Rose M. Pierson
  • Henry E. "Ned" Finney
  • Woody W. Zember
  • Billye D. Custis
  • Claudia Carpenter Harmon
  • John L. Dennis
  • Theodore F. Cathey Jr.
  • Jerry D. Savage
  • Jason E. Byelich

Town of PAINTER

Mayor - Painter

Vote for One:

  • Connie W. Campbell

Member Town Council - Painter

Vote for not more than Six:

  • Kim Randall Savage
  • Stephen J. Hearne
  • Eric Talmadge Harris
  • James Sturgis
  • Barry Chance Frey
  • Thomas Lee Willett

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY

Commonwealth's Attorney

* Special Election *

Vote for One:

  • Beverly P. Leatherbury

Town of CAPE CHARLES

Member Town Council - Special

* Special Election *

Vote for One:

  • Cela J. Burge
  • Herbert A. "Herb" Thom, Jr.
  • Joan L. Natali

Town of EASTVILLE

Mayor - Eastville

Vote for One:

  • James C. Sturgis

Member Town Council - Eastville

Vote for not more than Six:

  • Eleanor C. Gordon
  • Denise W. Bland
  • Mary Beth Briggs
  • John D. Crockett
  • Anne G. Sayers
  • Barbara M. Thomas

Town of NASSAWADOX

Mayor - Nassawadox

Vote for One:

  • Patsy S. Stith

Member Town Council - Nassawadox

Vote for not more than Six:

  • John W. Hallett, Sr.
  • Drury M. Stith
  • Elizabeth P. "Liz" Freund
  • Lisa Lindberg
  • Claude F. Jones

