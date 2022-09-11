x
Elections

2022 elections recap: Here's who won, lost in Hampton Roads races

A look at several notable races in Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's one day after the 2022 midterm elections and while several races in Hampton Roads are decided, some are still up in the air right now.

Here's a look at some of the races and their projected results:

Congressional races

City council & mayor races

School board races

For more on Tuesday's midterms, visit 13News Now's election results page.

