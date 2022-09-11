2022 elections recap: Here's who won, lost in Hampton Roads races

NORFOLK, Va. — It's one day after the 2022 midterm elections and while several races in Hampton Roads are decided, some are still up in the air right now.
Here's a look at some of the races and their projected results:
Congressional races
- Virginia's 1st District: Rob Wittman wins House race in Virginia's 1st District
- Virginia's 2nd District: Jen Kiggans defeats incumbent Elaine Luria in closely watched House race
- Virginia's 3rd District: Bobby Scott defeats Terry Namkung in Virginia's 3rd District House race
- Virginia's 4th District: Don McEachin wins reelection to House, defeating Leon Benjamin
- North Carolina's 1st District: Democrat Don Davis wins race for North Carolina's 1st Congressional District
City council & mayor races
- Marine Corps veteran Phillip Jones wins race for Newport News mayor
- New faces are coming to the Newport News City Council
- Two incumbents heading toward election day losses on Portsmouth City Council
- Here are the 5 apparent winners in Chesapeake's City Council race
- Hampton City Council: Incumbents and newcomers look to win election
- Here are the candidates in the lead for Norfolk City Council
- Suffolk City Council election results
School board races
For more on Tuesday's midterms, visit 13News Now's election results page.