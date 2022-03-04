ACLU of Virginia joins calls for 2022 House of Delegates election under new maps

The executive director of the ACLU of Virginia argued that holding an election in 2022 would ensure a legislature "that is representative of all Virginians."

The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia (ACLU) is joining calls for a special election for the House of Delegates under new maps approved by the state's Supreme Court.

Mary Bauer, the executive director of the ACLU of Virginia, argued that holding an election in 2022 would ensure a state legislature "that is representative of all Virginians."

"Now that we have fair, non-partisan maps, we should have an election where legislators run for election in those new, more representative districts," Bauer said in a statement. "Allowing delegates to continue to operate from politically gerrymandered maps undermines the most deeply held principles of our democracy."

Last month, the Virginia NAACP and the League of Women Voters of Virginia echoed the same thing, saying new elections would uphold equal representation.

On Dec. 28, 2021, the Virginia Supreme Court unanimously approved a redistricting plan that changed the lines of many congressional, state Senate and House of Delegates districts. The Princeton Gerrymandering Project gave the maps high grades for partisan fairness.

The redistricting process requires officials to redraw legislative districts' boundaries to account for shifts in population based on the U.S. Census, which happens every 10 years.

But the 2021 election for the House of Delegates used maps drawn 10 years earlier, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Virginia Republicans won a slim majority of 52 to 48.

Last year, attorney Paul Goldman, the former chair of the Democratic Party of Virginia, filed a lawsuit to force Virginia to hold another round of statewide elections in the fall of 2022.

Goldman wants current delegates to serve a one-year term, run for another one-year term under new voting maps and then return to regular election cycles in 2023.