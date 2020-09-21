Another busy day at the polls for the second day of early voting

It was another busy day for election boards across Hampton Roads. Election officials say they’ve worked all day, processing ballots.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Voters in Hampton Roads’ largest city lined up once again for the second day of early voting.

Election officials across Hampton Roads say offices are extremely busy. As people line up outside to vote, employees are working inside to process absentee ballot requests and early votes.

“It was relatively easy to get through and I think that people respect the social distancing and it made it feel more comfortable,” voter Calvin Morris said. “I missed the Friday date. We always come out and vote; that’s our duty, our responsibility.”

Another voter, Paulette Morris added: “I sent him around to find out what’s going on, how long the line was, so we will wait on that. Took about maybe half an hour, 40 minutes.”

Voting during the coronavirus pandemic looks a little different. In addition to enhanced cleaning, facemasks are required inside and employees are encouraging voters to stay six feet apart.

“Just as long as I have my glasses on, mask on, I feel safe, wash my hands, things like that after I vote. Come out, be careful that way," voter Delbert Gist said. “I’m happy to see the turnout. I hope this continues and grows as we get closer to ballot date.”

Voters say it’s important that everyone knows you don’t have to wait until election day to cast your ballot.

Voters say voting early helps them avoid the anticipated crowds on election day and allows them to pick a day that works best for their schedule.