Appeals court vacates decision that ruled Virginia Beach's at-large city council election system illegal

The old system let people vote for all candidates for city office, regardless of what district the voter lives in.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on June 9, 2022.

An appeals court threw out a decision that ruled Virginia Beach's at-large city council election system illegal Wednesday.

The old system let people vote for all candidates for city office, regardless of what district the voter lives in. The U.S. District Court for Eastern Virginia said it illegally disadvantaged minorities.

That system was set to change anyway when former Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill that banned that kind of election system, so the appeals court found the initial ruling to be moot.

"We agree with the City that the district court erred in reaching the merits," Pamela Harris, a judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, wrote. "The General Assembly's action left the plaintiffs challenging -- and the district court assessing -- an electoral system that no longer governs elections in Virginia Beach."