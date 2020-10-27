x
Mail-in absentee request deadline passing in North Carolina

People who didn’t apply in time for a mail-in ballot can still vote on Election Day and at early in-person voting sites in all 100 counties through Halloween.
RALEIGH, N.C. — The options to vote in North Carolina are dwindling as Election Day nears. 

Voters who wanted to cast a traditional mail-in absentee ballot had until late Tuesday afternoon to request one through their county board or online through a state portal. 

Voters who complete the received ballots must turn them into their county board by Nov. 3 or have them postmarked by the same date. 

People who didn’t apply in time for a mail-in ballot can still vote on Election Day and at early in-person voting sites in all 100 counties through Saturday afternoon.

