Biden endorses Elaine Luria for re-election

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden endorsed Congresswoman Elaine Luria for re-election.

Luria will be going head to head with Scott Taylor in November to win the congressional seat for Virginia's 2nd District. While Republican Taylor will be vying to win his old seat back, Democrat Luria is running to retain her representative status.

"Elaine Luria has always stood up for our country and our values,” said Vice President Joe Biden. “At a time when we face unprecedented challenges, we need leaders with a proven track record of service to others and a record of success. That's Elaine. We need her in this fight, and I’m proud to endorse her for Congress."

“I’m honored to have earned Vice President Biden’s endorsement today and look forward to working with him and his administration to continue the effort to build our region’s economy back better.” said Congresswoman Luria. “I know we’ll have a true ally in the White House once again to defend the benefits our veterans, servicemembers, and their families have earned, to expand access to quality, affordable healthcare, and protect the federal funding that ensures the stewardship of the Chesapeake Bay, a national treasure in Virginia.”

Luria also endorsed Biden early on during his run for president.