Blind, visually impaired voters feel their voices heard in this election with a new way of voting

This year marks a victory for blind or visually impaired voters. The victory isn't because of who they voted for, but more how they voted this year.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As people get ready to cast their ballots on Election Day, some voters are already celebrating their part in the election process. Virginia voters who are considered blind or visually impaired were given an option to receive their ballot through an email this year.

The permanent solution stems from when voters were hesitant to go to the polls in-person due to COVID-19 safety regulations. Advocates said the mail-in absentee ballots were not friendly to visually impaired people. So, election officials changed the way people can vote at home.

"It's along the same lines as what we've been doing for our military and overseas voters," said Mary Lynn Pinkerman, the Chesapeake Director of Elections and General Registrar. "We email the ballot to them and then they use their computer, in which they have anything on it to read it to them."

Elizabeth Conlin has voted in every election since she turned 18. Born blind, she says she always had her mom or someone else by her side when she headed to the polls.

"She had to stand behind me to make sure no one was watching," said Conlin as she sat on her front porch. "It kind of made me uneasy."

Now 27-years-old, she's not voting through the email ballot this year, but says it feels freeing to even have the option.

"It feels really good, it feels excellent. I really like having the ability to step up. If I'm able to do it, I'll just go ahead," said Conlin.

Conlin hopes this change in casting ballots will make votes within the deaf and visually impaired communities feel more important in the elections to come.

The deadline to vote electronically at home for those who are blind or visually impaired already passed on October 22, but Conlin says this marks a victory as they vote in future elections.