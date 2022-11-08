Bobby Scott defeats Terry Namkung in Virginia's 3rd District House race

Scott has served Virginia's 3rd Congressional District since 1993. He was widely considered to be a shoo-in in this year's election.

NORFOLK, Va. — Democrat Bobby Scott has won the U.S. House election in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican Terry Namkung, the Associated Press reports.

As of 8:15 p.m., Scott was leading Namkung 65% to 35% with 36% of precincts reporting.

He currently serves as chairman of the House Education and Labor Committee. Before the House, he was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 1977 and to the Virginia State Senate in 1982.

Scott has campaigned on the work that Democrats accomplished since President Joe Biden took office in 2021, including the American Rescue Plan Act that provided stimulus checks to most adults.

Namkung ran as a conservative eager for change, saying he was ready to take on the challenge of defeating a long-time incumbent.

"Bobby Scott went in the Congress at age 45," Namkung told 13News Now. "I just turned 45. I'm motivated. I'm energized. And my passion is not for me, it's for the people, the veterans, and also, the folks that are dealing with economic issues as well."