Candidates chosen in 1st, 3rd, and 4th Congressional Districts

NORFOLK, Va. — Scott Taylor winning the Republican nomination in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District wasn't the only primary race in Hampton Roads on Tuesday night.

Democratic primaries were held in the 1st and 4th Districts, and another Republican primary was held in the 3rd District.

In Virginia's 1st Congressional District, human rights lawyer Qasim Rashid won over defense contractor Lavangelene Williams. Rashid will oppose Republican Rep. Rob Wittman in November.

Former Marine, John Collick has won the Republican nomination for Virginia's 3rd Congressional District. He'll challenge Democrat Bobby Scott for his seat in November. It wasn't a landslide win for Collick, who took about 40 percent of the vote between three candidates.

Finally, 4th District Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin held off a primary challenger, defeating R. Cazel Levine.