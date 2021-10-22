Chesapeake officials see fewer mail-in ballot requests ahead of deadline

Chesapeake General Registrar Mary Lynn Pinkerman said not many ballot requests have been rolling into her office.



"I would say it's been a little lower than we expected," she said. "I don't know if it's going to be a rush at the end or if it's going to be a lower turnout than we're used to."



Pinkerman said many are voting early and in-person this year.



"Actually put the ballot in the machine themselves I think a lot of people really enjoyed that option," she said.



Mail-in ballots caused concern among many voters in the 2020 election. Some wondered if their vote would get counted. Pinkerman said voters can keep a close eye on their ballots through election day.



"As soon as we get them in, we log them in so people can track their ballots so they know it has gotten here safely," Pinkerman said.



Her office already started pre-processing ballots mailed back. It's to make sure voters fill it out properly. If not, Pinkerman said the office will reach out to the voter to fix any mistakes.



"No tallies are being run at this point but they will be run on Election Day," she said. "We're just getting those fed in so that we know we'll have numbers on election night."