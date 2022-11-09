Here are the projected Chesapeake School Board election winners

16 candidates ran for six open seats, and none of them was the incumbent in their race.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As the polls came to a close on Election Day, frontrunners, and therefore new school board members, became apparent in Chesapeake.

The hotly contested race saw 16 candidates run for six open seats. None of the candidates was the incumbent in their race, and they all ran at large, meaning anyone could vote for them as opposed to just a specific district.

At the end of the day though, the six candidates projected to become new members of the School Board are Kim Scott, Brittany Walker, Amanda Dean, John McCormick, Michael Lamonea and Shirley Auguste.