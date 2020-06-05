Court OKs partial settlement in Virginia voter witness case

Voters in Virginia's June primary who submit an absentee ballot will not be required to have that ballot signed by a witness.

LYNCHBURG, Va. — A partial court settlement exempts voters in Virginia’s June primary from a requirement that anyone submitting an absentee ballot must have the ballot signed by a witness.

A news release from the American Civil Liberties Union says the U.S. District Court in Lynchburg approved the settlement on Tuesday. It pertains to the June 23 primary and stems from a lawsuit brought by the ACLU.