Court orders Suffolk polling location to stay open past 7 p.m.

The precinct affected was East Suffolk Recreational Center. It will stay open until 7:20 p.m.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A court ordered a Suffolk polling location to stay open 20 minutes extra due to an issue with the voting machines earlier Tuesday.

The precinct affected was East Suffolk Recreational Center. According to the registrar, a problem with an electronic poll book prevented the polling site from opening until 6:20 a.m.

The polling location will now stay open until 7:20 p.m.

13News Now reached out to the Virginia Department of Elections to learn more, who responded with the following statement: