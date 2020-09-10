Deadline is Friday to vote in NC by mail, on Election Day

October 9 is the voter registration deadline for people who want to cast their ballot on Nov. 3 or who want to use traditional absentee voting.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A window is closing for North Carolina residents who’d like to vote on Election Day or by mail this fall.

October 9 is the voter registration deadline for people who want to cast their ballot on Nov. 3 or who want to use traditional absentee voting.

The registration qualifies for this election if an application is turned in to a county elections office or postmarked Friday.

People who are already Division of Motor Vehicles customers also can register online.